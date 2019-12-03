Odds & Ends: Kristin Chenoweth Cast in Disney+ Series The Biggest Star in Appleton & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Kristin Chenoweth Cast in Disney+ Series The Biggest Star in Appleton

Kristin Chenoweth, the Tony winner recently seen on Broadway in the solo concert engagement For the Girls, has been cast in the new comedy series The Biggest Star in Appleton, currently in development by Disney+, according to Deadline. The series sees Chenoweth as "Carol Dannhauser, a Wisconsin mom, wife and waitress who, while devoted to her family, finds her deepest satisfaction in small-town stardom at the local community theater. Her status is threatened when Tara Hubley, a struggling New York chorus girl, moves back home with dreams of her own." The Biggest Star in Appleton is penned by award-winning playwright Paul Rudnick, who is currently at work on the Devil Wears Prada musical.



Date Announced for 20th Annual Miscast Gala

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has scheduled a date for its 20th annual Miscast benefit. The latest event will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on April 6, 2020. Miscast features Broadway's most beloved stars performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast. Gear up for the newest Miscast with a look back at Tony winner Gavin Creel and Moulin Rouge! star Aaron Tveit singing the Rent showstopper "Take Me or Leave Me" at 2016's Miscast.







Waterwell's The Courtroom Announces One-Night Return Performance

Waterwell has announced the return of The Courtroom, a re-enactment of deportation proceedings featuring text arranged from real court transcripts by Tony nominee Arian Moayed. The theatrical event will appear at Cooper Union's historic Great Hall on December 9 at 7:00pm. Stars slated to appear include Tony nominee J. Smith-Cameron, Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant, Happy Anderson, Hanna Cheek, Michael Bryan French, Mick Hilgers, Linda Powell, Jason Ralph and Kristin Villanueva.



Robert F.X. Sillerman, Tony-Winning Producer of Mel Brooks' The Producers, Dies at 71

Robert F.X. Sillerman, a leader in entertainment who helped usher a pair of Mel Brooks musicals to Broadway, died on December 1, according to The New York Times. The cause of death is unknown. He was 71. Sillerman's career in media, business and entertainment was highlighted by producing two musicals on Broadway based on smash-hit films by Mel Brooks. The first, The Producers (2001), broke the record as winner of the most Tony Awards in history with 12. Sillerman followed up his work on that project as a producer on Brooks' musical adaptation of Young Frankenstein (2007).



P.S. Get into the holiday spirit with the cast of Mean Girls tomorrow night!

Jingle bell time is a swell time for a #MeanGirlsBway performance at #RockCenterXmas! Tune in tomorrow to see the Plastics and their special guest 😉 live on @nbc at 8 pm EST, it's gonna be lit.🎄 pic.twitter.com/jNdqtYxfMT — Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) December 3, 2019