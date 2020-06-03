Hamilton's Tamar Greene and More Set for Broadway Sings for Pride Event

After originally cancelling the 10th anniversary Broadway Sings for Pride charity concert due to Covid-19, Broadway stars will still sing out in honor of Pride Month. Hamilton's Tamar Greene, Adam B. Shapiro (Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof) and Karmine Alers (On Your Feet) are set to perform on Westchester Pride's Free Kick-Off Celebration on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 11:30AM ET. The free event will take place on Zoom. Click here to reserve your spot.

Broadway Sings for Pride is an award-winning non-profit that brings together Broadway talent, activists and celebrities to promote LGBTQ+ equality through the arts. Broadway Sings for Prideʼs mission is to educate the public, raise awareness of the needs of LGBTQ+ community, and support especially young people so that they may reach their full potential.

Westchester Pride's Free Kick-Off Celebration will also feature messages from New York officials U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Other upcoming events featuring Broadway Sings for Pride members include LGBT Network’s Virtual NY Pride on Sunday, June 14, Morris County Pride’s Mini-Pride Event 2020 on Wednesday, June 17 and Queer Women of Pride Virtual Music Festival on Sunday, June 28.