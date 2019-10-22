Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof to Conclude Award-Winning Off-Broadway Run

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's celebrated off-Broadway staging of Fiddler on the Roof will play its final performance on January 5, 2020. Joel Grey directs the Yiddish-language revival featuring English supertitles, which started at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on July 4, 2018 and transferred to its current home at Stage 42 on February 11, 2019. National and international tours of the production are planned, including an Australian staging set to open in September 2020.



Based on the "Tevye the Dairyman" vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, the Yiddish-language Fiddler features the original book of Joseph Stein translated by Shraga Friedman, set to the iconic music of Jerry Bock. Legendary Fiddler lyricist Sheldon Harnick and original producer/director Harold Prince consulted with National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene on the production's development.



The Fiddler on the Roof cast is led by Steven Skybell as Tevye and Jennifer Babiak as Golde, with Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl, Ben Liebert as Motl, Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl, Drew Seigla as Pertshik, Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave, Cameron Johnson as Fyedka, Raquel Nobile as Shprintze, Samantha Hahn as Beylke, Lisa Fishman as Bobe Tsatyl, Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom, Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoyl, Evan Mayer as Sasha, Nick Raynor as Yosl, Bruce Sabath as Leyzer-Volf, Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov, James Monroe Števko as Mendl, Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler, Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy and Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe, with Michael Einav, Abby Goldfarb, John Giesige, Moshe Lobel, Jonathan Quigley and Kayleen Seidl.



Fiddler on the Roof features music direction by Zalmen Mlotek and choreography by Staś Kmieć, with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier and lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski.



This production of Fiddler on the Roof was honored with numerous awards, including the Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, with Skybell winning the Lucille Lortel Award as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



