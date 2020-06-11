Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Booksmart & Unbelievable Star Kaitlyn Dever Eyes Role in Dear Evan Hansen Movie

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 11, 2020
Kaitlyn Dever
(Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kaitlyn Dever, who landed laughs alongside Beanie Feldstein in the 2019 comedy Booksmart and earned a 2020 Golden Globe nomination for starring in Netflix's Unbelievable, is in talks to join the previously announced Dear Evan Hansen film. According to Variety, she is being considered for the role of Zoe Murphy, the role originated by Laura Dreyfuss on Broadway.

In addition to Booksmart and Unbelievable, Dever's screen credits also include Justified, Last Man Standing, The Spectacular Now, Beautiful Boy, Them That Follow and more.

Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul sold the musical's rights to Universal Pictures with Marc Platt and Adam Siegel producing through Marc Platt Productions. Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-winning book writer Steven Levenson is set to write the script for the movie and executive produce alongside Pasek and Paul. Stephen Chbosky, known for bringing movie musicals Rent and Beauty and the Beast to life, will direct. As previously reported, Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt has revealed he would "love to" reprise the title role in the Universal Pictures film.

Official casting as well as a production timeline for the movie will be announced later.

View Comments

Star Files

Ben Platt

Articles Trending Now

  1. How to Audition for Laura Benanti's Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
  2. Watch Megan Hilty & Idina Menzel Sing 'For Good' from Wicked for the Class of 2020
  3. Watch Alex Newell's Moving Performance of 'I Know Where I've Been' from Hairspray
Back to Top
Newsletters