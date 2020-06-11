Booksmart & Unbelievable Star Kaitlyn Dever Eyes Role in Dear Evan Hansen Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, who landed laughs alongside Beanie Feldstein in the 2019 comedy Booksmart and earned a 2020 Golden Globe nomination for starring in Netflix's Unbelievable, is in talks to join the previously announced Dear Evan Hansen film. According to Variety, she is being considered for the role of Zoe Murphy, the role originated by Laura Dreyfuss on Broadway.

In addition to Booksmart and Unbelievable, Dever's screen credits also include Justified, Last Man Standing, The Spectacular Now, Beautiful Boy, Them That Follow and more.

Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul sold the musical's rights to Universal Pictures with Marc Platt and Adam Siegel producing through Marc Platt Productions. Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-winning book writer Steven Levenson is set to write the script for the movie and executive produce alongside Pasek and Paul. Stephen Chbosky, known for bringing movie musicals Rent and Beauty and the Beast to life, will direct. As previously reported, Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt has revealed he would "love to" reprise the title role in the Universal Pictures film.

Official casting as well as a production timeline for the movie will be announced later.