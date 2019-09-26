Will Ben Platt Reprise His Tony-Winning Performance in the Dear Evan Hansen Movie?

Will Ben Platt play a teen once again? The 26-year-old actor, who will portray a ruthless high schooler with political ambitions on Ryan Murphy's The Politician beginning on September 27, just might repeat his Tony-winning turn in the movie-musical version of Dear Evan Hansen.



"It's being developed," Platt told The New York Times about the film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, "and certainly if it comes together in the next year or so, when everyone can forgive me for still playing a teenager, then yeah, I would love to do it."

Ben Platt & Laura Dreyfuss in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Oscar-nominated producer Marc Platt, a.k.a. Ben's dad—who worked with Dear Evan Hansen's award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul on La La Land—announced in November of 2018 that he'd be producing a screen adaptation of the musical. No official word yet on any casting for the movie, including Laura Dreyfuss, who appears with Platt in The Politician and played Zoe Murphy alongside him on Broadway.



Speaking of movie musicals, Platt will be headed to the big screen in a film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along alongside BFF Beanie Feldstein—but not for two decades from now.



