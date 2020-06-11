Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Megan Hilty & Idina Menzel Sing 'For Good' from Wicked for the Class of 2020

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 11, 2020
Megan Hilty & Idina Menzel

Wicked alums Megan Hilty and Idina Menzel have joined forces for a salute to the class of 2020. Hilty and Menzel performed "For Good" from Wicked in a tribute to the graduates, who cannot celebrate together due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hilty made her Broadway debut opposite Tony winner Menzel in the hit musical at the Gershwin Theatre when she was a standby before taking over the tole of Glinda full-time in 2004. "The world needs you now more than ever," Hilty wrote to the grads on Twitter. "We hope you now make a change for good." Congratulotions to the class of 2020!

View Comments

Star Files

Megan Hilty

Idina Menzel

Articles Trending Now

  1. How to Audition for Laura Benanti's Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
  2. Watch Megan Hilty & Idina Menzel Sing 'For Good' from Wicked for the Class of 2020
  3. Watch Alex Newell's Moving Performance of 'I Know Where I've Been' from Hairspray
Back to Top
Newsletters