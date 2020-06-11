Watch Megan Hilty & Idina Menzel Sing 'For Good' from Wicked for the Class of 2020

Wicked alums Megan Hilty and Idina Menzel have joined forces for a salute to the class of 2020. Hilty and Menzel performed "For Good" from Wicked in a tribute to the graduates, who cannot celebrate together due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hilty made her Broadway debut opposite Tony winner Menzel in the hit musical at the Gershwin Theatre when she was a standby before taking over the tole of Glinda full-time in 2004. "The world needs you now more than ever," Hilty wrote to the grads on Twitter. "We hope you now make a change for good." Congratulotions to the class of 2020!

