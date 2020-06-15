Joshua Henry, Adrienne Warren & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

An impressive roster of Broadway stars is set for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2PM and 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, June 15

8PM ET: Guest host Andréa Burns with guests Joshua Henry and Robin De Jesús.



Tuesday, June 16

8PM ET: Christine Daaé Day with Sierra Boggess, Rebecca Luker and Gay Willis.



Saturday, June 20

2PM ET: Plays in the House presents Mrs. Warren's Profession by George Bernard Shaw. Starring Midori Francis, David Huynh, Tonya Pinkins, James Monroe Iglehart, Raphael Nash Thompson and Thom Sesma. Directed and narrated by David Staller.

8PM ET: Adrienne Warren, Amber Iman and Robb Nanus.



Sunday, June 21

2PM ET: Plays In The House Teen Edition presents Georgia Mae James Unplugs America by Elizabeth Gregory Wilder. Starring Alex Bello, Jamie Glickman, Kristoffer Kennedy, Maria Nalieth and Charlie Tassone. Benefiting the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.



Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.