Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Darren Criss, Patti LuPone & More Join MusiCares Benefit Event, 'Soundtrack of Our Lives'

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 16, 2020
Darren Criss
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

This roster is jam-packed with talented artists! “Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Celebration for the Film and TV Music Community” will take place on June 25 at 3PM ET to raise funds for MusiCares, which is helping those in the music industry affected by the coronavirus crisis. The show will stream on YouTube.

Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Elisabeth Moss, Anika Noni Rose, Auli’i Cravalho, John Stamos, Peter Gallagher, Zachary Levi, Reba McEntire, Alan Menken, Alex Newell, Harvey Fierstein, Marc Shaiman, Andra Day, Sting, Catherine O’Hara, “Weird Al” Yankovic and many more. have signed on for the event, according to Variety.

Fans can expect a musical number by Levi, LuPone, Newell, Yankovic, Gallagher and Fierstein as well as a performance of the Aladdin duet "A Whole New World" from Menken and his daughter Anna Rose.

View Comments

Star Files

Darren Criss

Zachary Levi

Patti LuPone

Alex Newell

Anika Noni Rose
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tony Nominee Taylor Louderman Ties the Knot During Quarantine
  2. Watch Ben Platt, Judith Light & Bette Midler in The Politician 's Season Two Trailer
  3. The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues Returns with Raúl Esparza & More
Back to Top
Newsletters