Darren Criss, Patti LuPone & More Join MusiCares Benefit Event, 'Soundtrack of Our Lives'

This roster is jam-packed with talented artists! “Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Celebration for the Film and TV Music Community” will take place on June 25 at 3PM ET to raise funds for MusiCares, which is helping those in the music industry affected by the coronavirus crisis. The show will stream on YouTube.

Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Elisabeth Moss, Anika Noni Rose, Auli’i Cravalho, John Stamos, Peter Gallagher, Zachary Levi, Reba McEntire, Alan Menken, Alex Newell, Harvey Fierstein, Marc Shaiman, Andra Day, Sting, Catherine O’Hara, “Weird Al” Yankovic and many more. have signed on for the event, according to Variety.

Fans can expect a musical number by Levi, LuPone, Newell, Yankovic, Gallagher and Fierstein as well as a performance of the Aladdin duet "A Whole New World" from Menken and his daughter Anna Rose.