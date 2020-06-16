West Coast Premiere of The Lehman Trilogy & More Delayed as Center Theatre Group Postpones Reopening the Ahmanson

As a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the previously scheduled West Coast premiere of The Lehman Trilogy, which was also prevented from making its official Broadway bow on March 26, has been postponed. On June 16, Center Theatre Group announced that the Ahmanson Theatre will not be able to reopen until spring 2021. The Lehman Trilogy was set to run from October 20 through November 28.

"Currently, we expect the seven-production Ahmanson season to begin with Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird in April 2021," reads a statement on CTG's website. "We are working to reschedule a number of productions, and we remain committed to presenting a full season of world-class theater. We look forward to providing regular updates about rescheduled productions and performance dates as we are able. We are confident that we will see you at the theater next year."

Center Theatre Group's 2020-2021 season had also been set to include Dear Evan Hansen (December 1, 2020-January 23, 2021), Les Misérables (January 26-February 28, 2021) and Hadestown (March 2–April 4, 2021).

To Kill a Mockingbird had previously been announced to run from April 29–June 6, 2021. Come From Away (June 9-July 4, 2021), The Prom (July 6–August 8, 2021) and Ain't Too Proud (August 11–September 5, 2021) are currently aiming to run next year as planned. The organization is in the process of rescheduling The Lehman Trilogy, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen and Les Misérables. New details and dates will be announced another time.