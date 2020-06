The Boy from Oz, which tells the story of the life of singer-songwriter Peter Allen, premiered in Australia in 1998. The musical went on to play Broadway in 2003 and won Hugh Jackman a Tony Award. The original Australian cast has united to raise spirits with the upbeat number "I Go to Rio." Those who view the video are encouraged to donate to The Actors Benevolent Fund of New South Wales. Shake your maracas to the performance below!