Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Kaitlyn Dever & More Set for Paul Rudnick's Coastal Elites

HBO will present a comic satire special about politics and the pandemic that will air this September. Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach's Coastal Elites will center on five characters from New York to Los Angeles played by Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, Dan Levy and Kaitlyn Dever, according to Deadline,

Written by Rudnick and directed by Roach, the special has been produced entirely during quarantine. The pair will executive produce Coastal Elites with Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez, Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham.

Midler garnered a 2017 Tony Award for her title role performance in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! Paulson has appeared on Broadway in The Glass Menagerie and Collected Stories. Rae and Levy are creators and stars of their respective hit TV shows, Insecure and Schitt's Creek. Dever, who landed laughs alongside Beanie Feldstein in the 2019 comedy Booksmart and earned a 2020 Golden Globe nomination for starring in Netflix's Unbelievable, is in talks to play Zoe Murphy in the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie.

A premiere date for Coastal Elites has not yet been announced.