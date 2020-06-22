Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

A slew of stage favorites are set for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2PM and 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, June 22

8PM ET: Guest host Andréa Burns with her husband Peter Flynn along with Kurt Crowley and Carlos Gonzalez.



Tuesday, June 23

8PM ET: Ballet Hispánico with Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro and guests.



Wednesday, June 24

8PM ET: Vanessa Williams joined by LDF's Associate Director-Counsel Janai Nelson.



Friday, June 26

8PM ET: "Free To Be...You And Me" special, featuring Sara Bareilles, Marlo Thomas, Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, Benj Pasek, Debra Messing, Gloria Steinem, Michael McElroy and The Broadway Inspirational Voices. Proceeds will benefit The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.



Sunday, June 28

2PM ET: Plays In The House Teen Edition presents Almost, Maine by John Cariani. Starring Becca Bastos, Courtnee Carter, Cheech Manohar, Colton Ryan and Tevae Shoels. Benefiting the New Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.



Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.