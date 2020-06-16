Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno & More to Appear on Ballet Hispánico Dance Special, Noche Unidos

America’s leading Latino dance organization Ballet Hispánico will celebrate 50 years of uniting people through dance with Noche Unidos, or United Night, on June 30 at 7:30PM ET. There will be appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Gloria Estefan, Norman Lear, Pacquito D’Rivera, Arturo O’Farrill and more. The virtual dance show can be viewed on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube. RSVP for the event here.

The evening will include nine virtual world premiere performances featuring Ballet Hispánico Company dancers and students. These new works have been created remotely by choreographers Michelle Manzanales, Andrea Miller, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Pedro Ruiz, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Nancy Turano and Eduardo Vilaro. A highlight of the evening will be performances by Ballet Hispánico School of Dance students Julienne Buenaventura and Ruby Castillo, Nuestro Futuro scholarship recipients in BH’s La Academia program, works choreographed by Kiri Avelar and Rodney Hamilton.

Those able to lend a hand to artists, students and communities of color are encouraged to donate here.