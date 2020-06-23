Watch Norbert Leo Butz, Jason Alexander and More Join Students in Singing 'This Is Me' for the International Thespian Festival

The International Thespian Festival kicked off on June 22, and with this year's festivities going virtual, participants have had to think creatively to get together in the wake of COVID-19. Thespians from across the globe have come together remotely to perform the anthem "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman. The video features 90 students from 38 states and three countries, plus Broadway performers Jason Alexander, Norbert Leo Butz, Joshua Colley, E. Clayton Cornelius, Janine DiVita, Matt Gumley, Sam Harris, Annabelle Kempf and Analise Scarpaci. Check out the uplifting performance below!