We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Documentary Reschedules Release Date

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 24, 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of "Freestyle Love Supreme" on Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

After being postponed, the new documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme will now be released on Hulu on July 17. The 15-year retrospective of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale's hip-hop improv show had originally been scheduled to premiere on Hulu on June 5.

Directed by Andrew Fried, the film chronicles Freestyle Love Supreme's journey from a game played by Miranda and his collaborators in the basement of the Drama Book Shop to its Broadway run at the Booth Theatre. Fried began filming when the group first toured the show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2005, and the documentary shows footage of Miranda, Kail, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman and Andrew Bancroft. We Are Freestyle Love Supreme reveals why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers.

Watch the trailer below!

