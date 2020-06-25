Ben Platt on the Dear Evan Hansen Film & His Quarantine 'Stache

Tony winner Ben Platt has probably been streamed into your home recently—if you are caught up on his Netflix concert special and/or the new season of The Politician. Now the popular performer reveals that the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen is still on his mind. "We definitely have been trying to get together and make it happen," he said about the Universal Pictures project on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's kind of a toss-up at this point on whether we can do it safely. Some of us are getting a little long in the tooth, so I think it's kind of a now or never thing. I am hoping it can come together, and we can find a safe way to do it." In the meantime, Platt's been making some changes in quarantine. He has a new boyfriend, longtime friend and fellow former Evan Hansen star Noah Galvin. Plus, he's got a new 'stache. "I've always wanted to do it. I've been afraid to do it. My boyfriend Noah really likes it, so it makes me really like it," he said. "Certainly, if we did the Evan Hansen movie, this would go away." Watch the full interview below!