QuaranToons: A Pandemic Can't Keep Chicago's Roxie & Velma from Perfecting Their Act

Broadway.com contributor Tug Rice has been thinking up what our favorite Broadway characters are doing while theaters are closed. So, how are Chicago's merry murderesses spending their time stuck inside? Well, we know they've been donning boas and following COVID-19 guidelines. As for Roxie and Velma, they've been perfecting their act. Who would have thought these two razzle-dazzle rivals would be quarantining together? How thrilling that they are and that they've added hand sanitzer to their act. Safety first! Sparkle second!