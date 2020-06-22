Sponsored
Chicago's 'Cell Block Tango' Gets a Quarantine Rewrite in New Video

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 22, 2020
Amra-Faye Wright

It's been over 100 days without Broadway since theaters shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and now we know how some of Chicago's merry murderesses at Cook County Jail are doing. A new quarantine take on the long-running musical's "Cell Block Tango" premiered on a recent epiosde of CBS' Sunday Morning. The video features Amra-Faye Wright, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Pilar Millhollen, Rachel Schur and Tonya Wathen. Pop, six, squish, uh-uh, cicero and Lipschitz are replaced with Zoom, Fauci, toilet paper and Cuomo. With direction and editing by Chicago's own Jason Patrick Sands, the Zoom-inspired music video gives a timely rewrite to the lyrics. Watch below!

 

