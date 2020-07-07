Odds & Ends: Judith Light, Cherry Jones Among Stars Set for Homebound Project & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Judith Light Among Participants in the Homebound Project

The Homebound Project, an independent theater initiative benefiting hungry children affected by the coronavirus crisis, will return from July 15 through July 19. To date, the online project has raised over $88,000 for No Kid Hungry. The playwrights in the fourth edition of the Homebound Project have been given the prompt of “promise.” Judith Light is set to appear in a work by Jon Robin Baitz, directed by Leigh Silverman. Cherry Jones will appear in a piece by Erin Courtney that will be directed by Jenna Worsham. Other participants include Santino Fontana in a work by Emily Zemba; Amber Tamblyn in a work by Halley Feiffer; Sue Jean Kim in a work by Leslye Headland, directed by Annie Tippe; Tommy Dorfman in a work by Diana Oh, directed by Lena Dunham; and more. View-at-home tickets are on sale here and begin at a donation level of $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor.

David Hyde Pierce & More Set for Guthrie Theater Virtual Benefit

On August 1 at 7PM CDT (8PM ET), the Guthrie Theater will host a virtual benefit event. There will be appearances from Broadway luminaries, including Tony winners David Hyde Pierce, Mark Rylance and Santino Fontana. Those who support this event will ensure that the Guthrie is able to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. To lend a hand and register for the online event, head here.

50th Annual Godspell Concert to Raise Money for Charities

West End stars will unite for a 50th anniversary concert celebration of Godspell. Ruthie Henshall and Darren Day will reprise their roles from the 1993 cast recording. The company will also include Sam Tutty, Ria Jones, Jenna Russell, Jodie Steele, Danyl Johnson, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green, John Barr, Sally Ann Triplett, Gerard McCarthy, Alison Jiear, Shekinah McFarlane and Lucy Williamson. The concert, which will benefit the charities Hope Mill Theatre, Acting For Others and National AIDS Trust, will be available to view on August 27, 28 and 29. For details regarding tickets, head here.

John Mulaney to Create Two New Sack Lunch Bunch Specials

Emmy winner and Broadway alum John Mulaney will team up with Comedy Central to produce two brand new Sack Lunch Bunch specials. The first installment of the musical comedy series aired on Netflix in December of 2019. In addition to its talented kid cast, which featured Mrs. Doubtfire's Jake Ryan Flynn, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch also included appearances from Annaleigh Ashford, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Richard Kind and Shereen Pimentel.