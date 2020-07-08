Broadway.com's Livestream of Buyer & Cellar, Hamilton & More Earn Time In Awards

Time Out New York announced the winners of its Time In Awards. The cheeky name change from the annual Time Out Awards is a nod to this time of quarantine. Broadway.com's livestream of Buyer & Cellar, starring Michael Urie, earned the Virtual Stage Award for Best Live Play Reading. The cast of Hamilton won the Cyber Showtune Award for Best Digital Performance of a Musical Theater Song for their performance of "Alexander Hamilton" on John Krasinski's Some Good News.

Jonathan Tolins' Buyer & Cellar streamed on Broadway.com's YouTube and Facebook page on April 19 in benefit of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The performance was viewed by over 70,000 theater fans in the first 24 hours and raised over $200,000. The full-length play remained on Broadway.com through Wednesday, April 22 and was praised by Vulture critic Helen Shaw. The performance was directed by Nic Cory with Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek as livestream director. It was produced by Broadway.com and Rattlestick Playwright Theater in partnership with Pride Plays. Nominees of the category include Molly Sweeney, Irish Repertory Theatre; The Oedipus Project, Theater of War Productions; The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Plays in the House; What Do We Need to Talk About?, Public Theater.

Get a glimpse of the award-winning production below!

The original Broadway cast of Hamilton reunited on the second episode of TV star John Krasinski's Some Good News show to surprise a young fan whose performance was cancelled due to COVID-19. Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs were joined by cast mates Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and the show's original ensemble members to perform the show's title number "Alexander Hamilton." Nominees of the category include “Across the Way” by Jake Gyllenhaal, “The Ballad of Czolgosz” by Ethan Slater and friends, “Tomorrow” by Andrea McArdle and friends and “You Can’t Stop the Beat” by past cast members of Hairspray.

Watch the epic Hamilton Zoom call surprise below!

