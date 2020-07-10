Oscar Winner Lupita Nyong'o to Join André Holland-Led Richard II Radio Play

Oscar winner and Tony nominee Lupita Nyong'o has joined the cast of the upcoming four-part radio play Richard II by the Public Theater and WNYC. Nyong'o will serve as the play's narrator. Conceived for the radio and directed by Saheem Ali, Richard II was originally scheduled to begin the 2020 Shakespeare in the Park season at the Delacorte Theater on May 19. As previously announced, the Public Theater canceled the upcoming season of Shakespeare in the Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard II will be broadcast over four nights beginning July 13 through July 16 at 8PM ET on WNYC 93.9 FM and AM 820 and on WNYC.org. WNYC will also make the series available as a podcast.

Nyong'o joins a previously announced cast that includes André Holland in the title role along with Phylicia Rashad, Estelle Parsons, John Douglas Thompson, Thom Sesma, Barzin Akhavan, Sean Carvajal, Michael Bradley Cohen, Sanjit De Silva, Biko Eisen-Martin, Michael Gaston, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Miriam A. Hyman, Merritt Janson, Elijah Jones, Dakin Matthews, Jacob Ming-Trent, Maria Mukuka, Okwui Okpokwasili, Tom Pecinka, Reza Salazar, Sathya Sridharan, Claire van der Boom, Natalie Woolams-Torres and Ja’Siah Young.

Nyong'o earned an Academy Award in 2013 for her supporting role in 12 Years a Slave. She received a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut starring in 2016's Eclipsed. Her screen credits also include appearances in the Star Wars series, Us, The Jungle Book, Black Panther and more.

Richard II will feature original music composition by Michael Thurber, and Arabella Powell will serve as production stage manager.

Hear a trailer for the radio play below!