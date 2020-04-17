Public Theater Cancels Shakespeare in the Park & Remaining Season of Programs and Events

The Public Theater has announced the cancellation of the upcoming season of Shakespeare in the Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announced season was set to include a new staging of Richard II and a remount of the 2017 Public Works musical adaptation of As You Like It. The Public has also announced the suspension of its remaining season of programs and events and all performances at Joe's Pub.

Richard II, directed by Saheem Ali, would have played from May 19 through June 21. As You Like It, featuring an adaptation by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, was set to run from July 14 through August 8. The As You Like It cast included songwriter Taub as Jaques, Darius de Haas as Duke Senior and Joél Pérez as Touchstone.

The news of the Public Theater's cancellations and suspensions follows a slew of Broadway and off-Broadway postponements and cancellations as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.