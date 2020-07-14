Odds & Ends: Freestyle Love Supreme Academy Offering Virtual Summer Classes & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Amp Up Your Skills with Freestyle Love Supreme at Home

Freestyle Love Supreme, the critically acclaimed improv troupe founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, is offering virtual summer classes. Adult classes will include an introduction to beatboxing, finding your flow and improv storytelling while the youth sessions will focus on telling truths through improv and building confidence while also giving a foundation in basic freestyle skills. For more information, head here. As previously reported, the documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres on Hulu on July 17.

London's Donmar Warehouse to Reopen for Sound Installation

Though theaters remain shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Donmar Warehouse is set to reopen temporarily from August 3 through August 22 with a socially distanced sound installation called Blindness. Based on the dystopian novel by Nobel Prize winner José Saramago, adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Walter Meierjohann, the hour-long installation will run four times a day for a limited number of visitors with seating arranged in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Acclaimed stage and screen actor Juliet Stevenson will voice the Storyteller/Doctor’s Wife as visitors listen on headphones to this gripping story of an unimaginable global pandemic—and its profoundly hopeful conclusion. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering throughout their visit. Learn more here.

Broadway Records Announces Matilda Listening Party

Here's a fun activity for revolting children and Matilda fans of all ages! Broadway Records will host a virtual listening party on July 14 at 7PM ET with Tony and Grammy nominee Tim Minchin. He will sit down with Broadway Records’ A&R Director Robbie Rozelle to discuss the songs of Matilda. Viewers can tune in either on Broadway Records' Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Telly Leung & Gary Adler Release Special Pandemic EP

Broadway's Telly Leung and conductor, pianist and composer Gary Adler have teamed up to create You Matter, a special pandemic EP featuring five songs. A virtual CD release party, including a livestream performance by Leung, will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and stream on July 23 at 8PM ET here. The online release party will feature Leung speaking with his collaborators on the project as well as music videos for each of the songs. The EP will be available on music-streaming platforms on July 24.

P.S. Idina Menzel is in this Geico commercial, and it's hilarious. Who knew we needed to watch this Tony winner belt out the word "taxidermy"?