Broadway Bares Goes Virtual with Zoom In Event on August 1

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will take its annual striptease spectacular online for the first time with Broadway Bares: Zoom In, which will stream here on August 1 at 9:30PM ET. As previously reported, this year's 30th anniversary event, originally scheduled for June 21, is being postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The online event will celebrate Broadway Bares with new performances that make social distancing sexy, plus favorite numbers from years past and new appearances by special celebrity guests who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Though the stream is free, donations are encouraged. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses to receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

Last year, Broadway Bares took stars and fans around the world with Broadway Bares: Take Off. The event raised a record-breaking $2,006,192. The past 29 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $21.2 million for BC/EFA.