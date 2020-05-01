Broadway/Equity Fights AIDS Postpones Broadway Bares to Next Year

Broadway Bares’ 30th anniversary event, originally scheduled for June 21, is being postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis. The annual striptease spectacular, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is now set for June 20, 2021 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Broadway Bares Fire Island, typically held the Saturday after Memorial Day Weekend, has also been canceled for 2020. While the June spectacle has been postponed, plans are in the works to still celebrate Broadway Bares online this summer. Details will be announced in June.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares’ first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000. Last year's Broadway Bares: Take Off raised a record-breaking $2,006,192 for BC/EFA. The 29 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $21.2 million.

Although the event is postponed, donations in support of Broadway Bares can be made here.