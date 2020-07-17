Dogs & Cats & Bernadette Peters, Oh My! Watch All of Broadway Barks Right Here

Missed Broadway Barks Across America or—let's be real here—eager to watch the parade of pups, cats and stars all for a great cause again? You're in luck! The broadcast, hosted by Bernadette Peters, is available to view right here on Broadway.com. The 2020 installment of the popular event features adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country, including Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Michael Cerveris, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Gloria Estefan, Sutton Foster, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, Audra McDonald,Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Patinkin and more. Watch the full show below, and learn more about donating and adopting your own furry friend here.