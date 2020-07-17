Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

To Kill a Mockingbird's Phyllis Somerville Dies at 76

Obit
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 17, 2020
Phyllis Somerville
(Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festiva)

Phyllis Somerville, who was known for The Big C and most recently took the Broadway stage in To Kill a Mockingbird, died on July 16 at the age of 76. The actress died of natural causes at her home in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born on December 12, 1943 in Iowa City, Iowa, Somerville began her acting career in 1952. She was featured in an episode of the TV series Guiding Light and then went on to appear in Law & Order, NYPD Blue, Sex and the City and The Sopranos. In 2010, she took on the character of Marlene, Laura Linney's character's neighbor, in Showtime's The Big C. Her screen credits also included Little Children, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Surviving Family, Stuff, Madam Secretary, House of Cards, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and many more.

Somerville played Mrs. Henry DuBose in Aaron Sorkin's lauded stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, which was playing at the Shubert Theatre at the time of the Broadway shutdown announcement. She made her debut in 1974 in Over Here! and also appeared on Broadway in 'night, Mother (as the standby for Kathy Bates) and Once in a Lifetime. She appeared off-Broadway in The Sandbox, Drowning, Funnyhouse of a Negro, I Remember Mama, Happiness, The Night Hank Williams Died, Moe’s Lucky Seven, Little Egypt, The Sum of Us, Marisol and  The Spitfire Grill.

View Comments

Star Files

Phyllis Somerville

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block & More Elphabas Unite for This Epic 'Defying Gravity' Medley
  2. Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan & More Broadway Faves Tapped for Hallmark Holiday Movies
  3. Toni Stone, Frederick Douglass Musical & More Set for Arena Stage's 2020-2021 Season
Back to Top
Newsletters