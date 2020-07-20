Fleabag Star Andrew Scott Set for Three Kings at London's Old Vic

Olivier Award winner Andrew Scott, known for his work on season two of Fleabag, is set to star in Stephen Beresford's new play Three Kings. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the five performances will be streamed live directly from the Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop from July 29 through August 1. This is the latest installment of the new artistic initiative called Old Vic: In Camera; The Crown's Claire Foy and Matt Smith starred in a socially distant production of Lungs earlier this summer.

The Three Kings stars Scott as Patrick. When he is eight-years-old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him to the challenge of "The Three Kings." Years later—recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed—Patrick traces the events of his father’s life—and takes the audience on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion.

"I am hugely grateful to Stephen for writing this play specially for the Old Vic: In Camera series and to Andrew for agreeing to perform it," Warchus said in a statement. "Their generous support of the Old Vic at this critical time and their spirit of adventure in joining us in this crucial fundraising experiment is enormously appreciated."

Scott, an Olivier Award winner whose extensive stage credits include Sea Wall, Hamlet, A Girl in a Car with a Man and more, is nominated for a 2020 Olivier Award for his performance in Present Laughter. As previously reported, this spring's Olivier Awards ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; winners are set to be announced in the fall.

For tickets to The Three Kings and to learn more about the Old Vic: In Camera series, head here.