Dates Set for Socially Distanced Performances of Lungs, Starring The Crown's Matt Smith & Claire Foy

Dates have been scheduled for the previously announced run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan’s Lungs, starring The Crown's Matt Smith and Claire Foy. This first part of the new artistic initiative called Old Vic: In Camera will begin performances on June 26 that will run through July 4.

With minimal staging and accessible only to audiences via camera and livestream, the series will serve as both a creative experiment and a means of supporting the box office while London theaters remain shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each performance of Lungs and each subsequent play reading in the series will be available for up to 1,000 people per night (with some matinees) replicating the venue's usual audience capacity size. Tickets will be priced from £10–£65. While all "seats" will offer the same view from the comfort of home, The Old Vic is asking audiences to give what they can to help support the theater.

Smith and Foy had been previously scheduled to headline the piece at the Brooklyn Academy of Music from March 25 through April 19. Directed by Matthew Warchus, Macmillan's emotional rollercoaster of a play follows a couple wrestling with the planet's biggest dilemmas. The ice caps are melting, there's overpopulation and political unrest, and two people are considering bringing a baby into the world.

