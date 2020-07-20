NextGen Spotlight Concert, Hosted by Jelani Remy, to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Ain't Too Proud star Jelani Remy has been keeping busy in quarantine! The former Broadway.com vlogger has created a virtual fundraiser NextGen Spotlight, which will air on July 27 at 8PM ET and benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event is produced by the leaders of Broadway Cares’ young professionals group, the NextGen Network. Those interested can register here. All donations during the stream will be matched up to $5,000 by the NextGen Network executive board, the NextGen Advocates.

NextGen Spotlight will feature performances and conversations with special appearances by LaChanze, Storm Lever, Shereen Pimentel, Analise Scarpaci, Matt Rodin, Marina Brabender, Joanna Burns, Garrett Clayton, Marti Gould Cummings, Nia Imani Franklin, Mila Jam, Jonny Lee Jr., Justin Anthony Long, Douglas Lyons, Matt Manuel, Kellen Stancil, Sergio Trujillo, Natalie Weiss and more to be announced.

“I want to be the change that unites our theater community and celebrates our individuality and talent," Remy said in a statement. "Thanks to the NextGen Network and Broadway Cares, we are creating this platform to do just that and more for the next generation.”