It's Time to Dance! Production Begins Again for Ryan Murphy's The Prom Film

Just breathe, Prom fans! The previously announced film adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical The Prom is restarting production after being put on pause due to COVID-19. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film is slated to begin production on July 23 and continue for four additional days. As director Ryan Murphy previously revealed, stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden and Andrew Rannells had wrapped their scenes before production was put on hold.

The Prom is Netflix's second major project to resume; it will serve as a COVID-19 health and safety guideline test for the streaming juggernaut. Whether the film can still be released during the holidays this year will have to be determined.

As previously reported, the movie stars Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Corden as Barry Glickman, Rannells as Trent Oliver, Kidman as Angie, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein and Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins. A nationwide casting search was conducted to fill the central role of Emma; Jo Ellen Pellman was tapped for the part.

The Prom follows 17-year-old Emma (Pellman), who wants only one thing before she graduates: to dance with her girlfriend at the senior prom. When the school's PTA finds out, her prom is abruptly canceled. Enter Barry Glickman (Corden) and Dee Dee Allen (Streep), two Broadway stars who decide to take up the cause with their friends (Rannells and Kidman) and get a little publicity along the way. But when they arrive in Indiana to fight on Emma's behalf, their good intentions have a larger impact than they expected.

As previously reported, the Broadway creative team collaborated on the screen adaptation, including composer Matthew Sklar and co-book writers Bob Martin and lyricist Chad Beguelin, along with director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw. The musical received seven 2019 Tony nominations and was named Broadway.com's 2018 Show of the Year.

Gear up for the movie with clips from the Broadway musical below!