Broadway might be on hold, but Elaine Paige on Sunday is not! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige is all about girl power as she plays selections from Broadway and West End musicals featuring strong female characters. With tunes from Six, Wicked, Waitress and Hairspray, this week's episode gives listeners a good reason to turn up the sound and sing along. Listen to it by clicking the play button below!