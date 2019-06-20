BBC Radio 2's Elaine Paige on Sunday to Be Broadcast Weekly on Broadway.com

Broadway.com is excited to announce the upcoming weekly broadcast of Elaine Paige on Sunday, the beloved BBC Radio 2 show featuring Olivier-winning stage icon Elaine Paige. Beginning on June 23, American musical-theater fans will have the chance to hear the mega-talented stage star on demand each Sunday beginning at 10:00am ET.



Paige said, "As Broadway is the official home of the musical, I'm thrilled to announce to fans in the USA that Elaine Paige on Sunday, my weekly radio program that celebrates the best of Broadway, Hollywood and the West End, is to be streamed every week on Broadway.com. The curtain goes up on Sunday, June 23, at 10:00am ET, so turn up, tune in and get the best seat in the house for two whole hours of musical theater."



"Elaine Paige is one of the most talented theatrical actresses of our time. I call her the original, original—the original Grizabella in Cats and, of course, the original Evita," said John Gore, Owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization. "To be able to present her BBC radio show on Broadway.com is a true honor."



Paige's show is packed with theater tunes and movie soundtracks as well as all the latest news from stage and screen. Each year, Paige takes a trip to Broadway to present a special program devoted to the Tony Awards in New York and regularly features music from Broadway's leading productions.



In addition to her iconic turn in Cats and her Olivier Award-winning performance in Evita, Paige's credits include Olivier-nominated performances in Chess, Anything Goes, Piaf and Sunset Boulevard, the latter of which she repeated on Broadway. Paige earned a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in the most recent Broadway revival of Follies.



BBC Radio 2 is the UK's most-listened-to radio station, with a weekly audience of 15.36 million, delivering the broadest range of music presented by some of the UK's best-loved entertainers. The network's presenters include Zoe Ball, Michael Ball, Tony Blackburn, Don Black, OJ Borg, Ken Bruce, Craig Charles, Rylan Clark-Neal, Sara Cox, Jamie Cullum, Gary Davies, Vanessa Feltz, Paul Gambaccini, Bob Harris, Ana Matronic, Cerys Matthews, Huey Morgan, Trevor Nelson, Graham Norton, Paul O’Grady, Dermot O'Leary, Mark Radcliffe, Anneka Rice, Angela Scanlon, Liza Tarbuck, Clare Teal, Jeremy Vine, Johnnie Walker, Jo Whiley, Claudia Winkleman and Steve Wright.



Elaine Paige on Sunday is produced by Jessica Rickson for BBC Radio Production.