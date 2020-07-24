Jai'Len Josey, Andrew Barth Feldman & More Set for Benefit Performance of Our Offering

A bevy of talent is set for a forthcoming virtual performance of Sis, Antonio Lasanta and Gage Tarlton's Our Offering, a virtual show that explores the truths of existence, identity, ancestry, and community. Through both Zoom calls and recorded videos, audiences will meet the townsfolk of Rivera Falls as The Guide takes them through time and space. The event will take place on August 23 at 8PM ET; tickets can be reserved here and donations will benefit The Next Generation Project.

The company includes creator Sis, scribes Lasanta and Tarlton as well as Jai'Len Josey, Andrew Barth Feldman, Reneé Rapp, Samantha Williams, Anthony Lee Medina, Kiaya Scott, Sharon Catherine Brown, Julia Santana, Charles Bernard Murray, Kathryn Allison, Kerrinton Thomas, Ashton Muñiz, Nikki Knupp, Sierra Sterling, Jasmine Rogers, Suzanne Tidwell, Camille Thomas, Brianna Odo-Boms, Chalia La-Tour, Terrance Spencer, Kat Griffin, Jacob Santos, Destiny Mosely, Kyle Ward, Ciara Anderson, Sierra Nicole, Anna Maria, Hunter Burke, Gavin Calais, Jacob Smith, Kerstin Vaughn and Yasmyn Sumiyoshi.

Learn more about The Next Generation project's mission, merch and more here.