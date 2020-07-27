It's Handled! Scandal's Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

An epic Scandal reunion and more is planned for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, July 27

8PM ET: Guest Host Brenda Braxton. ​

Wednesday, July 29

8PM ET: Scandal cast reunion with Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Kate Burton, Dan Bucatinsky, Norm Lewis, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Cornelius Smith, George Newbern, Joe Morton and executive producer/director Tom Verica.

Thursday, July 31

8PM ET: One Day at a Time cast reunion. Television legend Norman Lear and and producer Patricia Fass Palmer will join the Romano sisters, otherwise known as Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips; Michael Lembeck (Max Horvath) and Glenn Scarpelli (Alex Handris).

Saturday, August 1

2PM ET: Plays In The House presents Stick Fly by Lydia R. Diamond, directed by Dell Howlett. Starring Jelani Alladin, Laura Benanti, Crystal Monee Hall, Keith Randolph Smith, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Daniel J. Watts and Renika Williams.



Sunday, August 2

8PM ET: Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Theatre Raleigh. Hosted by Lauren Kennedy Brady with guests Kate McMillan, Yolanda Rabun and Gerard Williams.

Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.