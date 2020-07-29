Classic Stage Company, Second Stage and More Theater Nonprofits Receive Grants from NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund

Many artistic organizations are among the recipients of aid from the NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund. Created in March to support nonprofit service providers struggling with unprecedented health and economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, it has raised more than $110 million from more than 1,300 donors.

The fund awarded $73,098,950 in grants distributed among 754 nonprofits, 380 of which are arts and culture organizations. While individual amounts to institutions have remained undisclosed, grant amounts range from $5,000 to $250,000.

Apollo Theater Foundation, Ars Nova, Artist Relief Fund, Atlantic Theater Company, Ballet Hispanico, Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Cherry Lane Theatre, Classic Stage Company, Keen Theatre Company, La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, Lambda Literary, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, Second Stage Theatre, St. Ann’s Warehouse and The Tank are among the many arts organizations benefiting from the NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund.

For the full list of grant recipients, head here.