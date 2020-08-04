Sponsored
Freestyle Love Supreme, L.A. Law Reunion & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 4, 2020
"Freestyle Love Supreme" on Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Exciting reunions are planned for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Tuesday, August 4
8PM ET: L.A. Law cast reunion with Corbin Bernsen, Susan Dey, Jill Eikenberry, Michele Greene, Harry Hamlin, Alan Rachins, Jimmy Smits, Michael Tucker and Blair Underwood.

Wednesday, August 5
8PM ET: Freestyle Love Supreme reunion.

Thursday, August 6
8PM ET: Forbidden Broadway.

Friday, August 7
8PM ET: Guest host Brenda Braxton.

Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.

