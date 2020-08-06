A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical to Release Original Cast Recording

Broadway Records will release an original cast recording for the new musical series A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, which premiered on August 5. The nine-episode musical, which was fully produced in quarantine, is available for purchase here. The album, produced by Jason Howland and Billy Jay Stein (both Grammy Award winners for their work on Beautiful–The Carole King Musical), is scheduled to drop on August 21.

The cast includes Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Michael James Scott as Varthur McArthur, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orsonwelles, Carolee Carmello as Justine Case, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Jessica Keenan-Wynn as Detective Case, Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright, Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchelljohn and Jeremy Jordan as himself.

"We all recorded it on our iPhones. I can't even tell you the genius of the people behind the scenes: the editors, the sound engineers," Burns said on Broadway.com's #LiveatFive. "Everybody sounds amazing because of these people behind the scenes."

When Varthur McArthur (Scott), the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an “immersive murder mystery dinner party,” no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter eager, determined, and untested Detective Justine Case (Keenan-Wynn). After sequestering the guests into separate rooms, she gets down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance. Sifting through lies and red herrings and a truly baffling murder mystery script left by the deceased, Case vows to find the truth and secure her future as a great detective.

Directed by Marc Bruni, the series features music by Howland, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Songs featured on the cast album include "Stuck," "Boom! Shout! The Lights Went Out," "Songus Interruptus," "Never Miss My Mark," "Hands Out" and more.

Watch the trailer for the musical series below!