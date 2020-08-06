Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon & More Set for Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers

Perhaps this is why Bobby Cannavale will no longer be able to yell "Stella" as part of Williamstown Theatre Festival's season. According to Variety, the two-time Tony nominee has joined the starry cast of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, a TV series based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.

The series will also include Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie and Samara Weaving.

Nine Perfect Strangers is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort where nine stressed out city dwellers are hoping to take a path towards better living. Variety reports that Kidman will executive produce the series with David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth as co-writers and co-showrunners.