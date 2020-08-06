Aja Naomi King & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival's Season on Audible

These performers will be rehearsing from home! As previously reported, the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival season will be presented on Audible, the world’s largest producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Casting has been announced for three of the season's productions.

A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Robert O’Hara and starring the previously announced Audra McDonald and Carla Gugino, will also feature Joel Reuben Ganz, Joe Goldammer, Carmen Herlihy, Sullivan Jones, Brian Lucas, Stacey Raymond and Cesar J. Rosado. The role of Stanley will now be played by Ariel Sharif. He replaces the previously announced Bobby Cannavale, who is unable to participate due to a scheduling conflict.

Stacy Osei-Kuffou'a world premiere comedy Animals will be directed by Whitney White and feature How to Get Away with Murder's Aja Naomi King, William Jackson Harper, Madeline Brewer and Jason Butler Harner.

In Anna Ziegler's Photograph 51, previously announced Emmy Award nominee Anna Chlumsky will be joined by David Corenswet, Stephen Kunken, Aasif Mandvi, Omar Metwally and Ben Rosenfield. Susan Stroman is set to direct.

Exact release dates on Audible and additional information about the complete season of seven shows will be announced later.