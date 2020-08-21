The Boys in the Band Movie Is Heading to Netflix This September

Get your black turtleneck ready! Netflix has announced that its new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's groundbreaking comic drama The Boys in the Band—with the complete cast of the Tony-winning Broadway production repeating their work on-screen—will arrive on September 30. As previously reported, Ryan Murphy and David Stone have repeated their work as producers from the Broadway staging, along with Ned Martel. Joe Mantello, who directed the Broadway mounting, also helmed the film.

The star-packed cast includes Emmy nominee Matt Bomer as Donald, Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto as Harold, Emmy winner Jim Parsons as Michael, two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells as Larry, three-time Tony nominee Robin De Jesús as Emory, Brian Hutchison as Alan, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard, Tuc Watkins as Hank and Charlie Carver as Cowboy.

The Boys in the Band centers on a group of gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music is turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.

The play was first seen in 1968 at New York's Theater Four, which was followed by a 1970 motion picture version featuring the off-Broadway cast. The Broadway staging—billed as a 50th-anniversary production—played the Booth Theatre from May 31 through August 11, 2018 and won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.