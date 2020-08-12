Diana Musical to Hit Netflix Before Broadway Return, Marking Musical First for Streaming Giant

Diana is headed to Netflix. Producers of the on-hold Broadway bio-musical about Princess Diana of Wales, unveiled plans to premiere a filmed version of the show before opening night at the Longacre Theatre, now set for May 25, 2021.

Written by the Tony-winning Memphis team of Joe DiPietro (book/lyrics) and David Bryan (music), the musical was midway through its preview period when Broadway shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Diana company will reunite to rehearse the show, record an original cast album and then film on the stage of the Longacre without an audience. According to Actors Equity Association, there will be an isolation plan for the actors and stage managers, initial and recurring COVID-19 testing and HVAC changes to ensure ventilation in the back of the house, among other requirements.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), Diana stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camila Parker Bowles and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Kelly Devine serves as choreographer, with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award winner Ian Eisendrath. Diana also stars Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashely Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Merlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Lead producers of Diana are Beth Williams for Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall and The Araca Group.

Although live captures of Broadway shows are becoming more common, with Hamilton enjoying great success currently on Disney+, Diana will be the first Broadway musical to premiere on Netflix. Of course, the streaming giant has had great success with the Royal family with their original series The Crown, which will introduce Diana as a character on its upcoming fourth season.

