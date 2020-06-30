Just You Wait! Everything You Need to Know About the Hamilton Movie Premiere

With theaters shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the best seat in the house to watch the Broadway smash Hamilton is now in your living room. Lin-Manuel Miranda's revolutionary hit arrives on Disney+ on July 3, just in time for the United States to celebrate 244 years of independence. In addition to watching the trailer on repeat, here's all the info you need to ensure that you and your quarantine crew can enjoy the movie version of the Tony-winning musical to its fullest.

1. Brush up your Shakespeare Hamilton.

History has had its eyes on Hamilton since its premiere at the Public Theater, and so has Broadway.com. Want to know how the story of Alexander Hamilton went from a vacation read to Broadway blockbuster? Get the full backstory here. Wish you had been in the room where it happens on opening night? Get a glimpse here! Want to know what the road to the 2016 Tonys was like for the cast and crew? You can watch Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr.'s vlog Aaron Burr, Sir, which gave fans an inside look at the show's road to triumph—and check out Watch with Me, the new series where he reviews his favorite episodes with fresh insight. Can't get enough? Miranda, director Thomas Kail and members of the original cast will unite on Disney+ and TheUndeafeated.com on July 3 for a conversation about Hamilton's cultural impact and what it means for America today.

2. You need a Disney+ account.

The Hamilton film had been scheduled to hit movie theaters on October 15, 2021. As a result of the coronavirus crisis keeping audiences at home, the release date was moved up significantly and is available to stream on small screens everywhere beginning on July 3. Don't have a Disney+ account? See info on how to get one here.

3. This is not a new version of the show.

The movie is a taped performance of the Broadway juggernaut with its Tony-winning creator Miranda and cast members Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and more. LMM has hinted that a live-action film version of the hip-hop musical may be on the table down the road. Add dreamcasting that to your list of quarantine activities.

4. It will continue to be available after July 3 at midnight PST.

Broadway's hottest ticket available at home with the click of button? What's the catch? There isn't one! Miranda revealed that there are currently no plans for Hamilton to leave Disney+ after July 3. Note: the film comes out at midnight PST (3AM for New Yorkers!).

1. I know this now! It's midnight July 3 PST, so that's 3am for us in NY and east coast, do the math til your time zone.

2. Not just one day.

Does this mean Miranda is working on a Goofy-inspired musical in quarantine? Time will tell.

5. It has a rating of PG-13—and an intermission.

We get it—with fireworks displays and beach outings getting canceled as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Hamilton is sure to become an activity intended for the whole family during Fourth of July weekend. Before sharing it with the kids (who likely have the cast recording memorized already), here's exactly why the film has received its PG-13 rating.

...I literally gave two fucks so the kids could see it:

1. In Yorktown, there's a mute over "I get the f___ back up again"

2. "Southern *record scratch*kin' Democratic Republicans."

You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)!

So, not unlike a full day cooped up at home as a family during quarantine, there's a rogue F-bomb in there somewhere. Use your discretion.

6. This is the "best rehearsed cast" in film history.

Miranda previously shared details about the ambitious making of the movie: "We filmed a live performance with cameras in the audience on a Sunday matinee. Then the audience left, and we continued to film close-ups and dolly shots all night Sunday," he explained. "All day Monday, we continued to film close-ups and steady cam, all of the coverage you would want to get in a movie. We continued to film all day Tuesday morning continuing into another live show Tuesday night with all of the cameras in the audience in different positions. It was basically a three-day film shoot with the best rehearsed cast in the history of movies, as we'd basically been doing the show for a year at that point."

7. Alternate language subtitles are on the way.

Hamilton is a global sensation, and Miranda said translators are working "feverishly" to allow more fans to enjoy it.

8. Jonathan Groff gave fans a hint about the Hamilton movie in 2016.

Hamilton's Jonathan Groff mentioned that the musical was being filmed on June 28, 2016—12 days before Miranda left the show—during an interview at The Today Show. Roll clip!



"They're filming the show for...they don't know why. Posterity? They're capturing the original cast, so they have a film crew coming in tonight," he said. Groffsauce! He's always calm, cool, collected and yes, Kathie Lee, adorable.

9. Anthony Ramos, who plays John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton, will star in next year's In the Heights film.

Fans of Miranda's Hamilton and In the Heights know this well, but in case you don't, here's a fun fact: Anthony Ramos, who made his Broadway debut playing the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the show, will appear on the big screen next year in the In the Heights movie. He'll be playing Usnavi, the role Miranda originated and for which he received a Tony nomination in 2008. Bonus fun fact: Ramos is engaged to Jasmine Cephas Jones, who audiences will see playing Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Hamilton on Disney+. Yes, they met performing in the show. Aw!

10. Keep an eye on the back walls in Act 2.

Hamilton's set designer David Korins has been calling the musical "cinematic" since Broadway.com sat down with him in 2016. There is one set design secret audiences may be able to spot during their multiple movie viewings: "We're not showing the country being built onstage; we're showing the structure that helps support the making of the country. It's a subtle detail that no one really picks up on, but between Act 1 and Act 2, we actually have the walls of the set grow around eight feet, from one height to another height to really show the passage of time." Prep for the film premiere with Korins' fascinating full interview about Hamilton's set design below!



11. There is still hope for a future theatrical release for the film.

Miranda said it! While audiences wait for that, we're all ready for the Hamilton movie to blow us all away.