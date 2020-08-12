Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre to Reach Wider Audience Using Live Screen Relay

More audience members will now be able to experience the previously announced engagement of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London. Beginning on August 19, five high-definition cameras will relay the production via a giant screen on the venue’s lawn, which will have divided areas for each individual, ensuring social distancing. Tickets for Superstar On-Screen will initially be available for performances from August 19 through 30 with up to 5,000 extra £20 tickets released for the run, which is scheduled to take place through September 27.

The production, which is directed by Timothy Sheader and choreographed by Drew McOnie, will open on August 14. As previously reported, the venue has been reduced to 390 seats—30 percent of its usual capacity. There will be nine performances a week during the six-week run to make the production economically viable. As a result, Declan Bennett and Pepe Nufrio will share the role of Jesus. Tyrone Huntley and Ricardo Afonso will share the role of Judas. Anoushka Lucas and Maimuna Memon will share the role of Mary.

The cast will also feature David Thaxton as Pilate, Shaq Taylor as Herod, Ivan De Freitas as Caiaphas, Nathan Amzi as Annas, Phil King as Peter, Cedric Neal as Simon and Genesis Lynea, Rosa O’Reilly, Elliotte Williams-N’Dure as the Soul Singers. The company will also include Daniel Bailey, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Josh Hawkins, Stevie Hutchinson, Billy Nevers, Charlotte Riby, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Barnaby Thompson and Tara Young.