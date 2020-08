It's a happy new music Friday for Broadway fans! Three golden-voiced powerhouses have teamed up to create the anthem "Get It Girl, You Go!" Tony winner Anika Noni Rose and Shoshana Bean have provided vocals on the premiere single for Laura Bell Bundy's forthcoming album Women of Tomorrow, which is slated to drop in 2021. (Fun fact: Bean and Bundy appeared in Broadway's Hairspray together.) Give it a listen below!