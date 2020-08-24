Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome Their First Child

Broadway Babies
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 24, 2020
Lea Michele & Zandy Reich
(Photo: Getty Images)

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich are parents. Their son Ever Leo was born on August 20, according to People.

The Broadway alumna and former Glee star confirmed the news that she was expecting on May 2 with a sweet photo on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So grateful

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Michele and Reich were married in March 2019. In addition to her breakout turn as Wendla in Spring Awakening, Michele has been seen on the Great White Way in Fiddler on the Roof, Ragtime and Les Misérables. She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nods for her turn as Rachel Berry on Glee. Reich is the president of AYR clothing company.

View Comments

Star Files

Lea Michele

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Show Must Go On! The 2020 Tony Awards Will Take Place Digitally This Fall
  2. The Boys in the Band Movie Is Heading to Netflix This September
  3. Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome Their First Child
Back to Top