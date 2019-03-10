Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Lea Michele Marries Longtime Love Zandy Reich

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 11, 2019
Lea Michele
(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order! Broadway alum and former Glee star Lea Michele was married to Zandy Reich on March 9 in Northern California. The couple was engaged in April 2018.

"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the pair told People. "And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."

In addition to her breakout turn as Wendla in Spring Awakening, Michele has been seen on the Great White Way in Fiddler on the Roof, Ragtime and Les Misérables. She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nods for her turn as Rachel Berry on Glee. Reich is the president of AYR clothing company.

Broadway.com sends love and congratulations to Michele and Reich on the nuptials!

View this post on Instagram

3/9/19❤️

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls' Ashley Park on Feeling 'Punk'd,' Dancing in Stilettos and Saying Goodbye to Gretchen Wieners
  2. Celebrate the Season with the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti
  3. Adam Driver, Keri Russell & More Get Ready for the Broadway Return of Burn This
  4. Spring Preview: No Hate in Kiss Me, Kate for Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird’s Gbenga Akinnagbe on Surviving His ‘Dark’ Childhood, Dreaming of Becoming an Olympian & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters