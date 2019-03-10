Lea Michele Marries Longtime Love Zandy Reich

Congratulations are in order! Broadway alum and former Glee star Lea Michele was married to Zandy Reich on March 9 in Northern California. The couple was engaged in April 2018.



"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the pair told People. "And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."



In addition to her breakout turn as Wendla in Spring Awakening, Michele has been seen on the Great White Way in Fiddler on the Roof, Ragtime and Les Misérables. She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nods for her turn as Rachel Berry on Glee. Reich is the president of AYR clothing company.



Broadway.com sends love and congratulations to Michele and Reich on the nuptials!