Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Leslie Odom Jr., Ingrid Michaelson & More Join Performance Lineup for Miscast20

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 24, 2020
Leslie Odom Jr.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The names of six more performers have been revealed for MCC's Miscast20, an online version of the annual gala featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast. Viewers can tune in from the comfort of home on September 13 at 8PM ET on the MCC YouTube channel. The virtual event will benefit both MCC Theater and the Mental Health Coalition.

Leslie Odom Jr., Ingrid Michaelson, Isaac Powell, Lauren Ridloff, Norbert Leo Butz and Robert Fairchild will perform on the big night. They join an impressive initial list of previously announced performers, including Adrienne Warren, Heather Headley, Rob McClure, Joshua Henry, Nicolette Robinson, Beanie Feldstein and Phillipa Soo. Will Van Dyke will serve as the evening's musical supervisor.

Thomas Sadoski, Julianna Margulies, Piper Perabo, Kenneth Cole, Jocelyn Bioh, Raúl Esparza and Judith Light will serve as Miscast20's presenters. A final casting announcement will be made at a future date.

View Comments

Star Files

Norbert Leo Butz

Leslie Odom Jr.

Isaac Powell

Lauren Ridloff
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Show Must Go On! The 2020 Tony Awards Will Take Place Digitally This Fall
  2. The Boys in the Band Movie Is Heading to Netflix This September
  3. Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome Their First Child
Back to Top