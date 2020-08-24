Leslie Odom Jr., Ingrid Michaelson & More Join Performance Lineup for Miscast20

The names of six more performers have been revealed for MCC's Miscast20, an online version of the annual gala featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast. Viewers can tune in from the comfort of home on September 13 at 8PM ET on the MCC YouTube channel. The virtual event will benefit both MCC Theater and the Mental Health Coalition.

Leslie Odom Jr., Ingrid Michaelson, Isaac Powell, Lauren Ridloff, Norbert Leo Butz and Robert Fairchild will perform on the big night. They join an impressive initial list of previously announced performers, including Adrienne Warren, Heather Headley, Rob McClure, Joshua Henry, Nicolette Robinson, Beanie Feldstein and Phillipa Soo. Will Van Dyke will serve as the evening's musical supervisor.

Thomas Sadoski, Julianna Margulies, Piper Perabo, Kenneth Cole, Jocelyn Bioh, Raúl Esparza and Judith Light will serve as Miscast20's presenters. A final casting announcement will be made at a future date.