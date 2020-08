Get ready, Jeff Daniels fans and political junkies! Daniels and Brendan Gleeson will star as former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald J. Trump, respectively, in Showtime's two-part event series The Comey Rule. The show, which is based on Comey's memoir A Higher Loyalty, will also star Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey and Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok. Check out the action-packed trailer below, and be sure to watch the premiere on September 27 9PM ET.