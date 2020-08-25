Odds & Ends: Jelani Alladin Among Talent Set for Virtual Reading to Benefit National Black Theatre & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Jelani Alladin's Production Company Sets Inaugural Event

We knew Jelani Alladin was keeping busy in quarantine! The multi-talented star will launch his production company Dumont Millennial Productions with a livestreamed reading of Gooodnight, Tyler by B.J. Tindal to benefit the National Black Theatre. The virtual event will be directed by Kent Gash and is set to feature Alladin, Johanna Braddy, Michele Shay, Danielle Deadwyler, Jack Quaid and Alex Gibson. The reading will stream for free on YouTube at 7PM ET on August 27 and remain online through August 31.

Idina Menzel to Join Women Take the Stage Concert & Rally

A starry roster of speakers and musicians, including Tony winner Idina Menzel, have been announced for Women Take the Stage's concert and rally that commemorates the centennial of the 19th amendment. The free event, which will take place on August 26, will have a live pre-show at Finger Lakes Drive-In in historic Auburn, NY (home of Harriet Tubman) at 7:30PM ET followed by a virtual concert at 9PM ET. The goal of the night is to get more people to vote, increase the number of women in elected office and support free, fair and safe elections. To find out more info about Women Take the Stage and get tickets for the free concert and rally, click here.

Laura Benanti to Lead Do Re #METOO

Tony winner Laura Benanti, Head Over Heels star Peppermint and a slew of other actresses and singers will appear in Do Re #METOO, a virtual concert of women singing "the most sexist songs ever" on September 17. The night will benefit Abortion Access Front (Abortion AF), the world’s first not-safe-for-work rapid response abortion rights advocacy and comedy nonprofit. Hosted by Lizz Winstead (AAF founder and co-creator of The Daily Show), Do Re #METOO will feature a power line-up of women and non-binary musicians singing popular songs that are actually sexist. Tickets are pay-as-you-can with all proceeds benefiting Abortion AF. Head here for more info.

Guild Hall Benefit with Matthew Broderick & More Available to View

On August 16, a slew of stars performed three short plays by Emmy-nominated scribe Eugene Pack in a virtual benefit for East Hamptons venue Guild Hall. The Pack–Short Comedies by Eugene Pack was recorded via Zoom and the performers taking part included Matthew Broderick, John Leguizamo, Blair Underwood, Cecily Strong, Rachel Dratch, Sherri Shepherd, Andrea Martin, Santino Fontana, Maulik Pancholy and Dayle Reyfel. Interested in watching? The performance is now available on demand for a limited time for $9.99 through September 30. Check it out here.